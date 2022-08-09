Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.33-$6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

MAR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. 11,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

