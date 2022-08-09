Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

