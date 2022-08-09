Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Price Performance

TSE MRE traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.11. 813,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.98. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$812.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

