Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Up 8%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.43. 247,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 322,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRE. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Martinrea International Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$828.58 million and a P/E ratio of 37.11.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

