Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Cap of $135,256.34

Masari (MSR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $135,256.34 and approximately $19.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.20 or 0.07302767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00156398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00255365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00683690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00586552 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.