Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.
NASDAQ:MASI traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
