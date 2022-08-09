Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 575.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

