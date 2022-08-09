Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.