Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 48,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,236,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Match Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,498,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after acquiring an additional 515,057 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 166.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

