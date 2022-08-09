Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $60,213.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

