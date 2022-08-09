MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 4,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Acumen Capital upgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$26.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Further Reading

