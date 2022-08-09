McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in McKesson by 22,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $9.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $349.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.85.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

