Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
