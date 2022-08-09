Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.10

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.10 and last traded at $133.10, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

