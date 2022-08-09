Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.69. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

