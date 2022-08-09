Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. 253,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

