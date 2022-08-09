MesChain Market Cap Tops $168,676.34 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $168,676.34 and approximately $56,617.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MesChain has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MesChain Coin Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
