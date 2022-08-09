Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 105,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

META traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. 357,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

