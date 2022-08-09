Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. 132,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The firm has a market cap of $450.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.