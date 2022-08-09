Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $67.98 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.
About Metadium
META is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
