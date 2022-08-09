Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

MU traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

