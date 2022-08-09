Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $190.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.10. 9,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

