MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $78,030.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.60 or 0.07330052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00158064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00255004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00683712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586511 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005576 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.