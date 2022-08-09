Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 82,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $964.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

