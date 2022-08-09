Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.0946 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $390,806.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.77 or 1.00001971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.