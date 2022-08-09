MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

