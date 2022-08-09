MotaCoin (MOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,004.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $151,927.17 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,448,374 coins and its circulating supply is 55,242,129 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

