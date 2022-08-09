MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $39.29 on Friday. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

