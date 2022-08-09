MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Shares Down 0.4%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 15.45% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

