Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $284.75 on Friday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,409 shares of company stock valued at $27,656,453 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.