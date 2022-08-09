Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

