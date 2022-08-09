Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

