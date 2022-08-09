Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $470.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

