National Bank Financial Weighs in on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Héroux-Devtek

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

