Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $333,607.43 and approximately $299,409.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00037876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00064011 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

