NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Up 3.2% This Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $96.12 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

