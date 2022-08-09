Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,012 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
