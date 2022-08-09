Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

