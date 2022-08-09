Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. 196,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,783. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

