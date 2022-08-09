Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. 11,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

