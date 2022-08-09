Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

VLO stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 56,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

