Newscrypto Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

