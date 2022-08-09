NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

