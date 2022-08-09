NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $50,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

