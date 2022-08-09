Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

