Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Up to $22.71

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $27.51. Nielsen shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 806,108 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nielsen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

