NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 3,392,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after buying an additional 3,059,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

