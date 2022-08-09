NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMIH. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 10,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. NMI has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

