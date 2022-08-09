Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC opened at $249.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.