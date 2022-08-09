Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.61

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.61 and last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 302577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. CSFB boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.44.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.28.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.