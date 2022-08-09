Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 404,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

